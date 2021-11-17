Mumbai Ex Top Cop Can Be Declared 'Absconder' In Extortion Case: Court

Param Bir Singh faces at least four cases of extortion. (FILE)

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh can be declared an "absconder" in connection with an extortion case, said a Mumbai court on Wednesday. After the court order, the Mumbai Police can now designate him a wanted accused and start the process of declaring him a fugitive.

"If he (Param Bir Singh) doesn't come before the law within 30 days, Mumbai Police will initiate the process for attachment of his properties," sad special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap.

Param Bir Singh faces at least four cases of extortion and is believed to have fled the country.

Mr Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police chief in March after the arrest of Sachin Waze - a police officer who was later sacked and arrested in the case of an explosives-filled vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Even though Param Bir Singh hasn't been named as an accused in the case, several incriminating lapses have been revealed by witnesses in the case, who have been quoted in the chargesheet against Mr Waze.

Earlier in the day, two police officers were remanded in the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody for seven days in connection with an extortion case registered against them and the former city police commissioner.

The two cops who were previously posted in the Mumbai crime branch, were arrested by the CID on Monday.