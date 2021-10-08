Mumbai Drug Bust Case LIVE Updates: Court To Hear Aryan Khan Bail Plea Today

The 23-year-old and the other accused spent the night at the offices of the drugs control agency (File)

Aryan Khan, son of movie star Shah Rukh Khan, bail plea will be heard at 11 am today in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. He was sent to judicial custody by the Magistrate's court yesterday. Aryan Khan was supplied drugs by one of the other men arrested in the cruise ship drug bust, the anti-drugs agency said in court yesterday as it argued against the 23-year-old being given bail. On Monday, he was denied bail after his sensational arrest and was sent to the custody of anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till yesterday by a Mumbai court.

"I am of the view that no custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time was given," the judge said.

The 23-year-old and the other accused spent the night at the offices of the drugs control agency, since the transfer hours for the jail was over and the mandatory Covid test was not done.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan were not present in court. But they will now be able to meet him -- the court allowed family visits at the offices of the agency.

All eight were arrested on Sunday after the anti-drugs agency went undercover and raided a rave party on Saturday evening on the "Cordelia" cruise sailing from Mumbai to Goa.

The raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau said. The drugs were found hidden in clothes, underwear and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the anti-drugs bureau.

