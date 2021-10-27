Aryan Khan Case LIVE: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing To Resume Today In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Aryan Khan Case: Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

Aryan Khan's bail hearing will continue today before the Bombay High Court. Senior advocate and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi will appear on behalf of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Mr Rohatgi called Aryan Khan's arrest "arbitrary" yesterday as the court began its bail hearing.

Aryan Khan was wrongfully arrested though there was "no consumption or possession of drugs" and cases involving such small quantities of drug called for rehab rather than jail, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued on Tuesday in Bombay High Court.

Mukul Rohatgi argued that the case against Aryan Khan was based on old WhatsApp chats that were "irrelevant" and had nothing to do with the cruise. There was no recovery, no consumption and therefore "no need to arrest" him, said the senior lawyer.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8. He was arrested after drug raids on a cruise ship party on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice before. The special anti-drugs court that denied him bail last week said he knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe, and this amounted to "conscious possession". Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested along with Aryan and 18 others.

Here are the LIVE updates on Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing:

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted purported pictureof the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.