Mumbai Congress Office Attacked By MNS Workers

Former Congress lawmaker Milind Deora has hit out at the BJP for allegedly encouraging the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS after the Mumbai Congress office was attacked this morning. Describing the attack as 'thuggery', Mr Deora said, "The BJP is clearly encouraging them and that fact that these men can come in and attack the office and get away clearly means that there is some understanding and support from the state government."The MNS has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Mumbai Congress Head Office near Azad Maidan in the city. The glass facade of the Vice-President and General Secretary's cabin was completely damaged as MNS workers flung stones and hit it with rods. A car parked outside the office was also damaged.Congress MLA Amin Patel who visited the office after the attack told NDTV, "The attack on Mumbai Congress office is an attack on democracy. It is a political attack and we request the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take strict action against those who are trying to disrupt peace."Mumbai Congress Media Cell functionary told NDTV, "Eight to ten persons came and vandalised the office and left in spite of the office being barely 50 metres from Azad Maidan Police Station and 150 metres from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office. If this did not have the tacit support of the BJP then how did it happen? Devendra Fadnavis should answer."Three men wearing helmets are seen on CCTV footage vandalising the Congress office situated across the road from Azad Maidan Police Station in south Mumbai. Six men have been detained by the Azad Maidan police station for the attack.MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande described the attack as a surgical strike on Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam in a tweet.The MNS and the Congress have taken opposing stands on the issue of hawkers eviction in Mumbai following the Elphinstone Road Stampede. The Congress and specially Sanjay Nirupam has accused the MNS of targeting hawkers who hail from north India.The MNS has attacked hawkers saying that they are ensuring that the law is being followed. But with today's attack on the Congress office the MNS has made it clear that it is going to continue to take the law into their own hands.