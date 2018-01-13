Mumbai Chopper Crash Live Updates: 4 Bodies Recovered, Search And Rescue Operations Continue

New Delhi: A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed off the Mumbai coast with seven people on board, including two pilots. The helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control today shortly after take-off from Juhu Aerodrome at 10:20 AM this morning. The chopper, Dauphin N3 with registration number VT PWA, last contacted the Air Traffic Control at 10:35 AM when it was about 30 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast. Among those on board were officials from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC who were headed for the Offshore Development Area in the north fields of Mumbai High. The Indian Coast guard has launched a search operation for the helicopter. Choppers and Immediate Support Vessels or ISVs have been deployed.
Here are the live updates for the Mumbai Chopper Crash:
Two bodies identified out of the four recovered, says news agency ANI
According to news agency ANI, the Indian Coast Guard has identified two bodies out of the four that were recovered at sea near the debris of the ONGC helicopter.
Five ships, two Dornier aircraft and two helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations.
Coast Guard officials said that the body of a senior ONGC officer was found among the four bodies recovered
Fourth body recovered by the Indian Coast Guard. Search and rescue operation continues.
Two more bodies recovered by the Indian Coast Guard. Search and rescue operation underway.
Two Immediate Support Vessels or ISVs deployed for patrol in area have been diverted for search & rescue along with three Coast Guard units already in area. Seaking 42 B helicopter being launched in addition: Navy Spokesperson on missing helicopter.
One Pawan Hans helicopter of ONGC, with five passengers and two pilots on board lost at sea, says Indian Coast Guard. Debris located by Coast Guard ship and one body was recovered. Large scale operations underway.
Spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations, CMD, ONGC has rushed to Mumbai, says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
@indiannavy and @IndiaCoastGuard are extending all possible assistance in the #SAR Search and Rescue of @ONGC_ helicopter and pax on board. Wish for their safety. @DefenceMinIndia@dpradhanbjp- Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 13, 2018
Pawan Hans Helicopter With 7 On Board, Including ONGC Officials, Goes Missing Off Mumbai Coast, Coast Guard Alerted
A Pawan Hans helicopter on duty for ONGC, with seven people on board, has gone missing off the coast of Mumbai."
