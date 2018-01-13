Mumbai Chopper Crash Live Updates: 4 Bodies Recovered, Search And Rescue Operations Continue

Among those on board the Pawan Hans chopper were officials from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC who were headed for the Offshore Development Area in the North Field of Mumbai High.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 13, 2018 15:46 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Chopper Crash Live Updates: 4 Bodies Recovered, Search And Rescue Operations Continue

Mumbai Chopper Crash: The helicopter went missing shortly after take-off from Juhu airport.

New Delhi:  A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed off the Mumbai coast with seven people on board, including two pilots. The helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control today shortly after take-off from Juhu Aerodrome at 10:20 AM this morning. The chopper, Dauphin N3 with registration number VT PWA, last contacted the Air Traffic Control at 10:35 AM when it was about 30 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast. Among those on board were officials from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC who were headed for the Offshore Development Area in the north fields of Mumbai High. The Indian Coast guard has launched a search operation for the helicopter. Choppers and Immediate Support Vessels or ISVs have been deployed.
 

Here are the live updates for the Mumbai Chopper Crash:




Jan 13, 2018
15:46 (IST)
Two bodies identified out of the four recovered, says news agency ANI

According to news agency ANI, the Indian Coast Guard has identified two bodies out of the four that were recovered at sea near the debris of the ONGC helicopter.

Five ships, two Dornier aircraft and two helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations.


Jan 13, 2018
15:38 (IST)
Coast Guard officials said that the body of a senior ONGC officer was found among the four bodies recovered
Jan 13, 2018
14:59 (IST)
Fourth body recovered by the Indian Coast Guard. Search and rescue operation continues.
Jan 13, 2018
14:35 (IST)
Two more bodies recovered by the Indian Coast Guard. Search and rescue operation underway.
Jan 13, 2018
14:25 (IST)
Two Immediate Support Vessels or ISVs deployed for patrol in area have been diverted for search & rescue along with three Coast Guard units already in area. Seaking 42 B helicopter being launched in addition: Navy Spokesperson on missing helicopter.
Jan 13, 2018
14:22 (IST)
One Pawan Hans helicopter of ONGC, with five passengers and two pilots on board lost at sea, says Indian Coast Guard. Debris located by Coast Guard ship and one body was recovered. Large scale operations underway.
Jan 13, 2018
14:08 (IST)
Spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations, CMD, ONGC has rushed to Mumbai, says Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Jan 13, 2018
14:05 (IST)

Jan 13, 2018
14:00 (IST)
Pawan Hans Helicopter With 7 On Board, Including ONGC Officials, Goes Missing Off Mumbai Coast, Coast Guard Alerted
A Pawan Hans helicopter on duty for ONGC, with seven people on board, has gone missing off the coast of Mumbai."
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

chopper missingONGCHelicopter loses contact

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................