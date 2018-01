Mumbai Chopper Crash Live Updates: 4 Bodies Recovered, Search And Rescue Operations Continue

Mumbai Chopper Crash: The helicopter went missing shortly after take-off from Juhu airport.

Here are the live updates for the Mumbai Chopper Crash:

A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed off the Mumbai coast with seven people on board , including two pilots. The helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control today shortly after take-off from Juhu Aerodrome at 10:20 AM this morning. The chopper, Dauphin N3 with registration number VT PWA, last contacted the Air Traffic Control at 10:35 AM when it was about 30 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast. Among those on board were officials from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation or ONGC who were headed for the Offshore Development Area in the north fields of Mumbai High. The Indian Coast guard has launched a search operation for the helicopter. Choppers and Immediate Support Vessels or ISVs have been deployed.