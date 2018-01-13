Chopper With 7 On Board Goes Missing Off Mumbai Coast A Pawan Hans helicopter on duty for ONGC has gone missing off the coast of Mumbai with seven people on board.

The helicopter, had eight people on board, when it took off from Juhu in Mumbai Mumbai: A Pawan Hans helicopter on duty for ONGC, with seven people on board, has gone missing off the coast of Mumbai.



Sources said the seven-year-old chopper -- a VTPWA Dauphin AS 365 N3 -- took off from Juhu at 10.20 this morning. It last contacted the Air Traffic Control at 10. 35 am. At the time, it was 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.



The chopper was headed for the Mumbai High North Field and was expected to land there before 11 am. Five ONGC personnel and 2 pilots were on board when the chopper went missing.



The Coast Guard has been alerted and a search operation is on, the sources said. "We have already diverted ship and aircraft to the area," an officer said.



"VTPWA Dauphin AS 365 N3 was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58am but didn't land at the scheduled time. No contact could be established after 10.30am and search operations were launched soon after," an official said.



More details are awaited.



