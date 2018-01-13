Chopper With 7 On Board Goes Missing Off Mumbai Coast

Sources said the seven-year-old chopper -- a VTPWA Dauphin AS 365 N3 -- took off from Juhu at 10.20 this morning. It last contacted the Air Traffic Control at 10. 35 am. At the time, it was 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.
The chopper was headed for the Mumbai High North Field and was expected to land there before 11 am. Five ONGC personnel and 2 pilots were on board when the chopper went missing.
The Coast Guard has been alerted and a search operation is on, the sources said. "We have already diverted ship and aircraft to the area," an officer said.
More details are awaited.