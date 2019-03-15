Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe; Central Railway, BMC To Jointly Probe Collapse: Live Updates

Six people were killed and 33 injured after a portion of a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. The pedestrian bridge connects the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station and the Times of India building in south Mumbai.
The collapse took place during the peak hours and eyewitnesses said repairs were being carried out on the overbridge this morning, but it was still being used.
The bridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is the third such tragedy in the past two years involving the foot overbridges in the city. Safety audits were carried out at about 445 foot overbridges, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the accident on Thursday. Minor repairs had been carried out on the CST bridge six months ago as part of the audit. Mr Fadnavis has assured a speedy probe in the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."
Here are the LIVE Updates of the probe into the Mumbai bridge collapse tragedy:
Maharashtra: Morning visuals from the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed in Mumbai yesterday. 6 people had died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/4qQ909Zznc- ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, who lost their loved ones in the foot overbridge collapse in Mumbai.- Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 14, 2019
Today's tragedy is extremely disturbing. Although there shan't be any blame game, there will be reasons found & responsibility that will be fixed. A recent audit also apparently happened. That audit shall be revisited to examine what wasn't mentioned or followed (1/n)- Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 14, 2019