Devendra Fadnavis Orders Probe; Central Railway, BMC To Jointly Probe Collapse: Live Updates

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: This is third such tragedy in two years in Mumbai.

Six people were killed and 33 injured after a portion of a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Thursday evening. The pedestrian bridge connects the railway station to the Azad Maidan police station and the Times of India building in south Mumbai.

The collapse took place during the peak hours and eyewitnesses said repairs were being carried out on the overbridge this morning, but it was still being used.

The bridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is the third such tragedy in the past two years involving the foot overbridges in the city. Safety audits were carried out at about 445 foot overbridges, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the accident on Thursday. Minor repairs had been carried out on the CST bridge six months ago as part of the audit. Mr Fadnavis has assured a speedy probe in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

