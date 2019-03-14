4 Dead, 28 Hurt As Foot Overbridge Collapses Near Mumbai's CST: 10 Points

CSMT bridge was not part of a safety audit ordered when another foot overbridge collapsed in June
Mumbai: A foot overbridge near Mumbai's landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed this evening, killing three people and injuring 28 people . Several people are believed to be trapped under the rubble. The overbridge was under repair but it was still in use. The collapse took place around 7.30 pm -- the busiest hours of the evening, when the footfall was at its highest. The Mumbai police said the injured are being shifted to hospitals.
- A team of the National Disaster Relief Force has been called in to help with the rescue work. Senior police officers are at the spot to conduct the operations.
- Two of the deceased are women, said doctors of the GT Hospital, where 10 of the injured people have been shifted. Ten others have been moved to the St George hospital.
- The overbridge connected the CST platform 1 at the north end of the railway station with B T Lane near Times of India building.
- The traffic in the area has been affected. The police have asked commuters to use alternate routes.
- "We are trying to decongest the area so as to ensure easy movement of ambulances. That's all I can say right now," Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told NDTV over the phone.
- The CSMT bridge was not part of a safety audit ordered when another foot overbridge collapsed in Andheri in June. The audit had encompassed 445 bridges of the city.
- Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted: "After the Elphinstone footover bridge, the footover bridge outside CST has collapsed and injured over a dozen people. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured. Mumbai's infrastructure is falling to shambles. When will the BMC step up and do something to fix our city?"
- The 40-year-old bridge at the Andheri station had crumpled after heavy rains. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had then said the bridge, built in 1971, had a "design flaw".
- Nine months before that, in 2017, 23 people were killed in a stampede when the Elphinstone Bridge collapsed.
- The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and serves as the headquarters of the Central Railways.
