4 Dead, 28 Hurt As Foot Overbridge Collapses Near Mumbai's CST: 10 Points

CSMT bridge was not part of a safety audit ordered when another foot overbridge collapsed in June

Mumbai: A foot overbridge near Mumbai's landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed this evening, killing three people and injuring 28 people . Several people are believed to be trapped under the rubble. The overbridge was under repair but it was still in use. The collapse took place around 7.30 pm -- the busiest hours of the evening, when the footfall was at its highest. The Mumbai police said the injured are being shifted to hospitals.