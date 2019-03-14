'Deeply Anguished': PM After Mumbai Bridge Collapse, Opposition Attacks

The CSMT bridge, near the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, was built in 1984.

A foot overbridge collapsed this evening near the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai, killing five and injuring at least 36 others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was "pained" to hear about the incident.

"Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai. Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials."

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

The bridge collapse has also sparked a political blame as it is the third such incident in less than two years in Mumbai.

Mr Fadnavis clarified that a safety audit was carried out on the CSMT bridge six months ago, after the Andheri bridge collapse last year.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted saying: "Modi Govt & Mah. Govt are criminally culpable for inaction leading to repeat tragedies."

Deeply saddened to learn about the #MumbaiBridgCollapse where several people are still reportedly trapped.



My deepest condolences to the families of innocent victims of this terrible tragedy. Hope administration takes swift action & provides urgent medical help to injured. 1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 14, 2019

Modi Govt & Mah. Govt are criminally culpable for inaction leading to repeat tragedies-:



29/9/2017-Elphistone Stampede.



3/7/2018-Andheri Bridge Collapse.



Rly Min's tall claims of Audit have failed time and again.



Rly Min, Piyush Goyal must resign or be sacked.

2/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 14, 2019

State Congress Chief Ashok Chavan tweeted: "Shocked to hear about the tragedy in which many people lost their Iives due to Footover Bridge collapse at CSMT. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured. Demand strong action against those responsible for such negligent administration which cost human lives."

The Aam Admi Party or AAP, with a report of the incident, tweeted: "Prayers with the victims of #MumbaiBridgeCollapse. How many more times will the common man of mumbai will be crushed under such wreckages ?"

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways, also stressed that it was not responsible for the bridge maintenance. "The bridge was under the ambit of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). However, we're extending all our supports to the victims. Railway doctors & personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations," the Railways ministry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The CSMT bridge, near the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - a UNESCO heritage site, was built in 1984.

The injured have been taken to St George's Hospital and GT Hospital. Two women, who were killed today in the collapse, worked at the GT Hospital.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.