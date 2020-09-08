Mumbai-Bound Kangana Ranaut's 'No Comment' On Sanjay Raut's Expletive

Kangana Ranaut was accompanied by a CRPF commando team at her Manali home.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been given Y-Plus cover on basis of a threat assessment report by the Home Ministry and has brought herself to the forefront over her comments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said she would not comment on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's use of an expletive in his remarks against her.

Ms Ranaut has been targeted by leaders of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and its alliance partners after her comments on the Sushant Singh Rajput case compared the Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"I won't say anything on it right now," the "Queen" actor told reporters in Manali, when asked about Sanjay Raut's derogatory remark against her in a television interview. She has left her home in Manali and will fly to Mumbai tomorrow from Chandigarh. She was accompanied by a CRPF commando team at her Manali home.

Sanjay Raut has not apologised for flinging an abusive term at Ms Ranaut but he conceded in an interview that his choice of words could have been better.

"I may have made a mistake," Sanjay Raut told NDTV on Monday. "Kangana also makes these mistakes, we have seen several times."

Ms Ranaut, 33, is the first Bollywood actor to receive CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) security cover. She will have commandos protecting her 24X7.

The Home Ministry threat assessment report for Ms Ranaut was filed after a request from the Himachal Pradesh government.

Ms Ranaut thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security.

"This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriot's voice. I am thankful to Amit Shah ji. If he wanted, he could've asked me to postpone my visit to Mumbai in view of the circumstances. But he respected the work of a daughter of India," she tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

Ms Ranaut had claimed that Mumbai's civic body officials visited her office unannounced on Monday and "harassed" her neighbours when they retorted. Today she said that the officials didn't demolish her office and instead put a notice "to stop leakage work that is going on in the office", the actor tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)