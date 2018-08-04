BJP Leader Writes To Piyush Goyal About Bad Food In Garib Rath Express

The railways responded to the letter saying the matter will be investigated

A BJP office-bearer along with passengers of Garib Rath Express has written to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal about the bad food served on the train.

Karan Raj Singh, social media head of the South Mumbai BJP unit, said he had boarded the Delhi-bound train with another worker as part of a social audit programme of the party to check the quality of food in trains after they received complaints about the same from passengers earlier.

But Mr Singh had to face his co-passengers' ire as they expressed their anger against the railways minister and the BJP government over the bad food served in the train.

"We had received complaints about bad food being served on board the Garib Rath Express in its AC chair cars. As part of our programme, we decided to check the same. When we were served the food, we saw insects in them and a bad smell was emanating from it," the BJP office-bearer told PTI.

"Most passengers were served this kind of food and we told them that they should protest because only if they did, will things change," he said.

Karan Raj Singh along with around 30 other passengers wrote to the railways minister, mentioning their PNR as well as their phone numbers. He also posted the letter on Twitter.

"Passengers were criticising the minister and the government, but can a minister manage to keep track of all contractors? He cannot. So, we spoke to the passengers and tried to make them understand that this government was always for the people and that they should complain. It is our duty as the workers of the ruling party to ensure that our government is not misunderstood," he said.

Meanwhile, the railways responded to the tweets. Its catering and tourism arm (IRCTC's) western zone posted, "Matter is being looked into for further necessary action".