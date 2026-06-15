Mumbai Awaits Monsoon As Heat, Humidity Spike

Half of June has already passed, but Mumbai is still waiting for the monsoon. The situation has become increasingly uncomfortable, with residents experiencing intense heat and humidity not only during the day but also throughout the night. In several parts of the city, night temperatures have remained around or above 30 degrees Celsius, affecting people's sleep and daily routines.

According to weather experts, the primary reason behind the current heat being felt in Mumbai is the slow progress of the southwest monsoon. Normally, the monsoon reaches Mumbai around June 11, but this year its advance has slowed considerably. As a result, the city continues to experience hot and humid weather conditions.

Why Are Nights So Uncomfortable?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea have significantly increased humidity levels in the atmosphere. At the same time, cloud cover is trapping the heat accumulated during the day, preventing temperatures from dropping as expected after sunset. Consequently, nights are feeling unusually warm.

Experts warn that persistently warm nights can pose health risks. When the body does not get sufficient cooling during night hours, the risk of heat stress increases. Elderly people, children and those working outdoors are particularly vulnerable.

Why Has Monsoon Been Delayed?

Meteorologists say that the monsoon's progress has slowed this year due to western disturbances and large-scale atmospheric changes. The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date. Since then, its movement towards northern and central India has been slower than expected.

In addition, the return of El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean and related climatic factors have influenced rainfall patterns, affecting the advancement of the monsoon.

When Is Monsoon Expected To Reach Mumbai?

Weather experts believe that the monsoon is likely to become more active across Maharashtra around June 20. Mumbai and the surrounding region are also expected to receive widespread monsoon rainfall during the same period.

However, the IMD has indicated that while scattered showers, thunderstorms and localised rainfall may occur over the next few days, residents may have to wait a little longer for sustained and widespread monsoon rains.

Growing Concern Among Farmers and Citizens

The delayed monsoon is not only affecting urban residents dealing with heat and humidity but is also causing concern among farmers across Maharashtra. Many farmers have already prepared their fields for sowing and are awaiting adequate rainfall. Weather experts believe that rainfall during the last week of June and the first few days of July will be crucial for agricultural activities.