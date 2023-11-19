Mumbai Airport Sees Highest Passenger Footfall In Single Day

Mumbai airport witnessed increased passenger traffic during extended Diwali weekend.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday witnessed a "record-breaking" passenger footfall in a single day, said billionaire Gautam Adani.

The airport recorded a movement of 161,760 passengers yesterday, highlighting its importance as a key aviation centre.

"A historic achievement! On 11 November, we celebrated the busiest air traffic day by setting a world record with 1,032 flights in 24 hours. And today, we honour Mumbai Airport's new milestone, a single-runway airport serving a record-breaking 161,760 passengers in a single day! Immense gratitude to AAI, CISF, Immigration & Customs, airline partners and our Adani Team at CSMIA for their tireless efforts. Jai Hind," Mr Adani posted on X - formerly known as Twitter.

Officials said the airport witnessed increased passenger traffic because of the extended Diwali weekend. "This reflects the airport's significance as a key travel hub," they said.

The Adani Group-operated airport catered to 5,16,562 passengers between November 11 and 13.

"This influx highlights CSMIA's capability to manage increased air traffic with precision, all while maintaining high standards of safety, security, and passenger service," authorities said in a statement.

Mumbai airport offers experiences that redefine modern air travel, it said, adding that it also showcases and introduces the Indian culture to passengers.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)