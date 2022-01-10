Video: Tug Catches Fire Near Plane At Mumbai Airport

Fire At Mumbai Airport: The incident occurred at 1 pm this afternoon.

The Mumbai International Airport skirted a major fire incident when the vehicle that tows the plane- pushback aircraft tow tug- caught fire today.

The incident occurred at 1 pm this afternoon. The aircraft tug which was to push back Air India flight AI-647 caught fire near the plane. The plane was destined to Jamnagar with 85 people on board.

Video of the incident shows firefighters extinguishing the fire on the tug.

The fire was brought under control, officials said, adding that there was no damage to the aircraft.

"No injuries, no damage to anything else. We are checking with the airport ground handler for more information," Air India official said.