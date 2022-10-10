Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82, Political Leaders Pay Tributes

Mulayam Singh Yaav, veteran politician and Samajwadi Party founder, died today at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.
Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Samajwadi party veteran, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling Yadav's death, said he was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a grounded leader. "Mulayam Singh Yadav served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia," he said in a tweet.
Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.
Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Here are the updates
The Congress on Monday condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's death, and said it was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, died this morning after weeks in hospital. He will be cremated at 3 PM tomorrow.
मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है।- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Gurugram's Medanta Hospital shortly, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav died today.
"He was a pillar of socialism. His death is the end of an era of struggle," Yogi Adityanath said. "I wish peace to the departed soul and my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," he added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.
"Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets.
Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Samajwadi party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced. The BJP leader also spoke to Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in the assembly, and brother Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone to convey his condolences, said a spokesperson.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of India's most senior opposition politicians and a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has died at 82. His son Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "my respected father and everyone's Neta-ji has died."
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today following prolonged illness. He was 82.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the veteran politician's death and said that he was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch and a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died this morning. He was 82.