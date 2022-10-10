Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82, Political Leaders Pay Tributes

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in the hospital since August.

Mulayam Singh Yaav, veteran politician and Samajwadi Party founder, died today at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2.

Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Samajwadi party veteran, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling Yadav's death, said he was a remarkable personality and was widely admired as a grounded leader. "Mulayam Singh Yadav served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia," he said in a tweet.

Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state's most prominent political clan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: Here are the updates

Oct 10, 2022 11:14 (IST) Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise irreparable loss to Indian politics: Congress

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Yadav's unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered.

"My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. "His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min, & in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Oct 10, 2022 11:10 (IST) Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: Crematation Tomorrow

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, died this morning after weeks in hospital. He will be cremated at 3 PM tomorrow.



Oct 10, 2022 11:04 (IST) Amit Shah condoles the death of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

Oct 10, 2022 10:57 (IST) Mulayam Sing Yadav dies at 82: Amit Shah will reach Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Gurugram's Medanta Hospital shortly, where veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav died today.

Oct 10, 2022 10:54 (IST) Yog Adityanath on Mulayam Singh Yadav: He was a pillar of socialism

"He was a pillar of socialism. His death is the end of an era of struggle," Yogi Adityanath said. "I wish peace to the departed soul and my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," he added.



Oct 10, 2022 10:51 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal mourns Mulayam Singh Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.



"Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Oct 10, 2022 10:50 (IST) PM Modi on Mulayam Singh Yadav: key soldier for democracy during the Emergency

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets.

Oct 10, 2022 10:48 (IST) Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82: Yogi Adityanath Declares 3-Day Mourning In UP

Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Samajwadi party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced. The BJP leader also spoke to Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav, who is Leader of Opposition in the assembly, and brother Ram Gopal Yadav over the phone to convey his condolences, said a spokesperson.

Oct 10, 2022 10:46 (IST) Mulayam Singh Yadav - 'Netaji' Who Changed UP's Political 'Akhada' Forever

Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of India's most senior opposition politicians and a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has died at 82. His son Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "my respected father and everyone's Neta-ji has died."

Oct 10, 2022 10:42 (IST) PM's Tribute To Mulayam Singh Yadav: "Key Soldier During Emergency"

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today following prolonged illness. He was 82.



Mr Yadav was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital since August. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced three-day state mourning and said the last rites of Mr Yadav will be performed with full state honours.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today following prolonged illness. He was 82.

Mr Yadav was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital since August. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced three-day state mourning and said the last rites of Mr Yadav will be performed with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the veteran politician's death and said that he was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency.