Telangana Chief Minister KCR Condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death

KCR conveyed his condolences to Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or KCR has condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

KCR said Mr Yadav worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

He conveyed his condolences to Mr Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and other family members.

"Shri Mulayam Singh had joined politics inspired by great socialist leader Shri Ram Manohar Lohia and freedom fighter Sri Raj Narayan. He strived for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden as the three-time Chief Minister of India's most populated State, UP and as Union Cabinet Minister," the Chief Minister's office tweeted.

Sri Mulayam Singh had joined politics inspired by great socialist leader Sri Ram Manohar Lohia and freedom fighter Sri Raj Narayan. He strived for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden as the three-time CM of India's most populated State, UP and as Union Cabinet Minister: CM — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 10, 2022

KCR will attend Mulayam Singh's last rites at his ancestral village Safai tomorrow.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Working President K T Rama Rao said the veteran politician's death is "truly the end of an era in Indian politics."

My wholehearted condolences to Sri @yadavakhilesh Ji and the entire family of Sri Mulayam Ji



Rest in peace Neta Ji 🙏



This is truly end of an era in Indian politics & my prayers for strength to all Samajwadi Party leaders/loyalists https://t.co/1Z776lJWbp — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 10, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Mr Yadav had been critical for days and had been on life-saving drugs at the hospital.