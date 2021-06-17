Mukul Roy Surrendered 'Z-Category' Security Cover, Not Withdrawn: Centre

Mukul Roy, who had left TMC to join the BJP in 2017, rejoined Mamata Banerjee's party last week

Mukul Roy - who made a trek back to his parent party, Trinamool Congress, last week - has surrendered his 'Z-Category' security cover, it was not withdrawn, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a clarification.

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India that Mr Roy, 67, who won the assembly election as a BJP candidate from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency, had written to the centre to withdraw the security cover, which has now been given effect to.

Rejoining Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool in Kolkata with his son Subhrangshu last week, Mukul Roy prophesied "nobody will remain in the BJP".

Mr Roy had quit the Trinamool Congress after being removed from the post of the party's national general secretary. He had joined the BJP in November, 2017, and was made the party's national vice president.

Soon after, he was accorded a low category Y+ central security cover of the central paramilitary CRPF which was upgraded to the second top level of Z just before the assembly polls in the state that were held in March-April this year, which returned Mamata Banerjee with a landslide win.

He had a contingent of about 22-24 armed CRPF commandos who used to move with him every time he travelled in West Bengal.

Mr Roy and his son are now being provided security by the state police.