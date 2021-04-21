Mukul Roy Among 306 Candidates In Phase 6 Of Bengal Polls: Key Seats

Mukul Roy is contesting the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district against actor Koushani Mukherjee

BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy is among 306 candidates who will contest 43 constituencies in the sixth phase of the Bengal Assembly elections today.

Mr Roy is contesting the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district against actor Koushani Mukherjee – his former party Trinamool's candidate – and the Congress's Sylvie Saha.

Senior Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya is another political heavyweight whose electoral fate will be sealed today. She will take on CPIM's Tanmoy Bhattacharya and BJP's Archana Majumdar in the Dum Dum Uttar constituency.

In Uttar Dinajpur district's Raiganj, the Trinamool has fielded Kanaia Lal Agarwal against sitting Congress MLA Mohit Sengupta. Krishna Kalyani is the BJP candidate in the constituency.

Noted film director-producer Raj Chakraborty is contesting the Barrackpore constituency as the Trinamool Congress candidate.

Bengal minister Mohammad Ghulam Rabbani will take on BJP's Gulam Sarwar and Congress's Masud Nasim Ehsan in Goalpokhar seat.

In the Purbasthali Dakshin constituency, the Congress has fielded Abhijit Bhattacharya against Trinamool's Swapan Debnath.



The 43 constituencies are spread over four districts – Uttar Dinajpur, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia and North 24 Parganas.



The Trinamool and the BJP are contesting all the 43 seats in the sixth phase. The Congress, Left and the Indian Secular Front are contesting the assembly polls in an alliance.

In the sixth phase, over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women, will cast their votes at 14,480 polling stations.

Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on April 26 and April 29.

Counting will be held on May 2.

With inputs from ANI