Minister MA Naqvi Offers 'Chadar' At Ajmer Shrine On Behalf Of PM Modi

Thousands of pilgrims have gathered at Ajmer in Rajasthan for the 807th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, revered equally by Hindus and Muslims around the world.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 06, 2019 13:05 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on behalf of PM Modi offered a "chaadar" in Ajmer dargah.


Ajmer: 

Like every year, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered a "chadar" at the Ajmer dargah (shrine) today on the occasion of 807th Urs.

Thousands of pilgrims have gathered at Ajmer in Rajasthan for the 807th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, revered equally by Hindus and Muslims around the world.

The Union Minister also read out a message by the Prime Minister and tweeted pictures:

"Today offered 'Chadar' on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi at dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on 807th Urs at Ajmer Sharif. Also read out message of the Prime Minister in which he conveyed greetings & best wishes to followers of Khwaja Sahab in India & abroad on the occasion," the minister wrote.

He added that people from all sections of the society wholeheartedly welcomed the "chadar" sent by PM Modi.

"While on one hand, PM Modi believes in legacy of Sufi Saints to protect human values and justice, on the other hand he is a "nationalistic warrior" against terrorism. Shri Modi has adopted "zero tolerance” policy against terrorism," he further tweeted.

 

The minister said that India is in safe hands and there will be no compromise with the security of the country and its people under the strong and able leadership of PM Modi.

On Saturday, PM Modi had tweeted, "Handed over a "Chadar" that would be presented at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 807th Urs in the coming days."

