Senior Congress Leader Mukesh Goud Dies At 60 Due To Cancer

Mukesh Goud had served as a Marketing Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

All India | | Updated: July 29, 2019 20:38 IST
Hyderabad: 

Senior Andhra Pradesh Congress leader and former state minister Mukesh Goud on Monday in Hyderabad after suffering from cancer.

Goud, who passed away at the age of 60, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

He had served as a Marketing Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.



