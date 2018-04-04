Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payment Bank: 5 Facts To Know

Jio Payment Bank cannot collect deposits exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi: Jio Payment Bank, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI), started its operations on Tuesday. It is the latest entrant in the market where it would face competition from other payment banks like Airtel, India Post, Fino Paytech and Paytm. The objective of the payment banks is aimed at financial inclusion. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), payment banks are not allowed to provide loans or credit cards to their customers and only offer limited banking services like savings accounts.