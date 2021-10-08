Forbes 2021 List Of Top 10 Richest Indians

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in the country, Forbes list said.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is the richest man in the country, as per the Forbes India Rich List. Adding $4 billion to his wealth from last year, Mukesh Ambani has held the title of the wealthiest man in India since 2008. The 100 richest Indians in 2021 saw their “cumulative wealth increase to $775 billion, adding $257 billion”. The 50 percent gain from last year, Forbes noted, comes at a time when the nation is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic repercussions.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest Indians in 2021:

Mukesh Ambani

The business tycoon has been topping the Forbes list for over a decade now. This year, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is estimated to be at $92.7 billion from $88.7 billion in 2020.

Gautam Adani

Following Mukesh Ambani is Gautam Adani with $74.8 billion. Gautam Adani, who is the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, is also the top gainer this year with a nearly 200% increase in wealth since 2020, adding $49.5 billion to his worth.

For perspective, in 2020, the difference between the net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani was $63.5 million. In 2021, it is $17.9 billion.

Top 10 richest Indians at a glimpse—the coveted club had a cumulative net worth of $209.3 bn last year, & it's up at $332.4 bn this year. The top 4 retain their ranks from last year, and there are two new entrants #ForbesIndiaRichList2021



Full list here: https://t.co/zEBG88KEWnpic.twitter.com/juKcVXlVoD — Forbes India (@forbes_india) October 7, 2021

Shiv Nadar

Shiba Nadar of HCL Technologies saw an increase of $10.6 billion in his wealth and it stands at $31 billion.

Radhakishan Damani

The D Mart founder's income almost doubled from $15.4 billion in the past year to $29.4 billion.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla's net worth is $19 billion. It is Mr Poonawalla's Serum Institute of India that is manufacturing Covishield, one of the vaccines being administered to combat Covid-19.

Lakshmi Mittal

The steel tycoon, who finished at the 10th spot last year has moved up four spots in 2021. The chairman of ArcelorMittal saw an $8 billion rise in his net worth. Right now, it stands at $18.8 billion. Last year, it was $10.3 billion.

Savitri Jindal

The only woman on the top 10 list is Savitri Jindal of the OP Jindal Group. Her current net worth is $18 billion.

Uday Kotak

The chief of Kotak Mahindra Bank retained his spot as the 8th richest man in India, with a net worth of $16.5 billion. It was $11.3 billion in 2020.

Pallonji Mistry

Pallonji Mistry of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group saw his wealth grow by $5 billion in the last year to $16.4 billion.

Kumar Birla

Kumar Birla finished on the 10th spot, after being ranked 14 last year. The chairman of the Aditya Birla Group is estimated to have a wealth of $15.8 billion, recording a $7.3 billion jump since 2020.