Ambanis Fly To Chennai To Invite DMK Chief MK Stalin For Son's Wedding

After visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer the first invitation card for their son Akash's wedding with Shloka Mehta, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita have officially begun inviting people for the event, expected next month.

Mr Ambani and Nita flew to Chennai to invite DMK chief MK Stalin for the event. Mr Stalin shared pictures of Mr Ambani and Nita at his residence, on Twitter.

It was a pleasure to receive a courtesy call from Thiru Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries Limited, in Chennai earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/acjKFLjzX9 - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2019

According to reports, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are set to tie the knot next month. The couple, friends since childhood, got engaged in July last year.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were seen together at Isha Ambani's engagement at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. They also performed together at her Sangeet ceremony.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani at their engagement party.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal, in a lavish ceremony at Anitilia, the Ambani residence in Mumbai, in December. The couple's big fat wedding in Mumbai was attended by several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Maneka Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and actor Rajinikanth were among the guests.