Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra To Attend PM's State Dinner. Full List Here

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are among the guests attending the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour at the White House today.
Here is the complete list of the expected guests:
Huma Abedin and Heba Abedin
Reem Acra and Dr Nicolas Tabbal
Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady and Charles Biro
Revathi Advaithi and Jeevan Mulgund
Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, US Department of State and Cat Davis Ahmed
Kiran Ahuja, Director of the US Office of Personnel Management and Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the US Office of Personnel Management
Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, US Department of Defence and Charlene Austin
Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson
Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria
Bharat Barai and Panna Barai
John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, US Department of State and Holly Holzer Bass
Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein
Joshua Bell
Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement and Seema Shrivastava-Patel
Ami Bera, US Representative and Dr Janine Vivienne Bera
Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady
Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden
Ashley Biden and Seema Sadanandan
James Biden and Sara Biden
Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, US Department of State and Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary
Linden Prause Blue and Dr Chollada Blue
Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council and Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council
William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Lisa Carty, US Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
Dr Angel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera
David Calhoun and Barbara Calhoun
Anthony Capuano
Manesh Chandwani and Alpana Patel
Jagtar Chaudhry
Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault
Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council and Dr Aliza Hapgood Waters
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali
Rohit Chopra, Director of the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Karen Brudvig
Michael Cohen and Daralyn Samuels
Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
Jim Crown and Paula Crown
Larry Culp and Wendy Culp
Stephanie Cutter and Kellie Meiman Hock
Ashraf Mansur Dahod and Dr Shamim Ashraf Dahod
Ronak Desai and Dr Bansari Shah
Darshan Dhaliwal and Debra Dhaliwal
Gary Dickerson and Connie Dickerson
Jen O'Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff and Patrick Dillon
Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President and Patricia Donilon
Mark Douglas and Madeleine Douglas
Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India
Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, US Department of State and Andrea Gabor
Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor
Leonard Forsman and Jana Rice
Jane Fraser and Alberto Piedra
Adena Friedman and Mike Friedman
Thomas L. Friedman and Ann B. Friedman
Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations and Nancy Goodman
Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India and Sean Burton
Merrick Garland, Attorney General, US Department of Justice and Lynn Rosenman Garland
Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States
Kirsten Gillibrand, US Senator and Jonathan Gillibrand
Anand Giridharadas
Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President and Rachel Gordon
Sanjay Govil and Vidya Govil
Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, US Department of Energy and Karen Elizabeth Skelton
Palash Gupta and Khushi Gupta
Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, US Department of Justice and Rajiv Gupta
Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues, US Department of State and Arvind Gupta
Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Seema Gupta
Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration and Javier Guzman
Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence and David Davighi
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States and Douglas Emhoff
Roger Hochschild and Stephanie Hochschild
Kate Hoit and Julia Tivald
David Ignatius and Eve Ignatius
Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman
Irwin Jacobs and Sara Jacobs, US Representative
Anurag Jain
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the India
Pramila Jayapal, US Representative and Steven Williamson
Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
Jo Ann Jenkins and Francis Jenkins
Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, India
Nikhil Kamath
Vrinda Kapoor
Vimal Kapur
Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. and Margaret P. Kelly
Maxwell Taylor Kennedy and Vicki S. Kennedy
Max Kennedy
Neeraj Khemlani and Heather Cabot Khemlani
Ro Khanna, US Representative and Ritu Khanna
Suresh Khator and Renu Khator
Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King
Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss
Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council and Zachary Stern
Amy Klobuchar, US Senator and John Bessler
Edward Knight and Amy Shepard Knight
Rohini Kosoglu and Ozkan Kosoglu
Arvind Krishna and Tarini Krishna
Raja Krishnamoorthi, US Representative and Priya Krishnamoorthi
Maria Teresa Kumar and Raj Udiaver Kumar
Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the India
Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications
Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator and Emily Landrieu
Dame Donna Langley DBE and Ramin Shamshiri
Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council and Christopher Laubacher
Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren
Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State and Ariel Ahart
Anand Mahindra
Joseph Manchin, US Senator and Gayle Manchin
Will Marshall and Robbie Schingler
Christina Mather and Patricia Moynihan
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, US Department of Homeland Security and Tanya Mayorkas
Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Emily Norris McCarthy
Doug McMillon and Shelley McMillon
Gregory Meeks, US Representative and Simone Meeks
Sanjay Mehrotra and Sangeeta Mehrotra
Robert Menendez, US Senator and Nadine Menendez
Michael Miebach
Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and David Miller
Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister
Jon Moeller and Lisa Sauer
John Morgan and Matt Morgan
Denis Mukwege and Madeleine Kaboyi
James Murdoch and Kathryn Murdoch
Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General and Alice Chen
Sam Myers and Vicki Myers
Satya Nadella and Anu Nadella
Shekar Narasimhan and Charu Narasimhan
Shantanu Narayen and Reni Narayen
Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Grace Nelson
Indra Nooyi and Raj Nooyi
Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, US Department of State and Drew Nuland
Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the US National Science Foundation
Maulik Pancholy and Ryan Corvaia
Deven Parekh and Monika Parekh
Tarini Parti and Preeti Parti
Milan Patel and Vinod Patel
Sameer Patel and Shannon Patel
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the US House of Representatives and Paul Pelosi
Charles E. Phillips and Karen C. Phillips
Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council and Sheila Jaya Kadagathur
Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai
John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy and Mae Podesta
Robert Pohlad and Rebecca Pohlad
Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Patrick Windham
Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati and Whitney Whitis