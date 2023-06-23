Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra To Attend PM's State Dinner. Full List Here

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra are among the guests attending the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour at the White House today.

Here is the complete list of the expected guests:

Huma Abedin and Heba Abedin

Reem Acra and Dr Nicolas Tabbal

Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady and Charles Biro

Revathi Advaithi and Jeevan Mulgund

Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, US Department of State and Cat Davis Ahmed

Kiran Ahuja, Director of the US Office of Personnel Management and Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the US Office of Personnel Management

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, US Department of Defence and Charlene Austin

Arindam Bagchi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson

Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria

Bharat Barai and Panna Barai

John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, US Department of State and Holly Holzer Bass

Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein

Joshua Bell

Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement and Seema Shrivastava-Patel

Ami Bera, US Representative and Dr Janine Vivienne Bera

Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden

Ashley Biden and Seema Sadanandan

James Biden and Sara Biden

Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, US Department of State and Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary

Linden Prause Blue and Dr Chollada Blue

Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council and Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council

William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Lisa Carty, US Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

Dr Angel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera

David Calhoun and Barbara Calhoun

Anthony Capuano

Manesh Chandwani and Alpana Patel

Jagtar Chaudhry

Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault

Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council and Dr Aliza Hapgood Waters

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali

Rohit Chopra, Director of the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Karen Brudvig

Michael Cohen and Daralyn Samuels

Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson

Jim Crown and Paula Crown

Larry Culp and Wendy Culp

Stephanie Cutter and Kellie Meiman Hock

Ashraf Mansur Dahod and Dr Shamim Ashraf Dahod

Ronak Desai and Dr Bansari Shah

Darshan Dhaliwal and Debra Dhaliwal

Gary Dickerson and Connie Dickerson

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff and Patrick Dillon

Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President and Patricia Donilon

Mark Douglas and Madeleine Douglas

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India

Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, US Department of State and Andrea Gabor

Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

Leonard Forsman and Jana Rice

Jane Fraser and Alberto Piedra

Adena Friedman and Mike Friedman

Thomas L. Friedman and Ann B. Friedman

Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations and Nancy Goodman

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India and Sean Burton

Merrick Garland, Attorney General, US Department of Justice and Lynn Rosenman Garland

Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States

Kirsten Gillibrand, US Senator and Jonathan Gillibrand

Anand Giridharadas

Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President and Rachel Gordon

Sanjay Govil and Vidya Govil

Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, US Department of Energy and Karen Elizabeth Skelton

Palash Gupta and Khushi Gupta

Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, US Department of Justice and Rajiv Gupta

Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues, US Department of State and Arvind Gupta

Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Seema Gupta

Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration and Javier Guzman

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence and David Davighi

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States and Douglas Emhoff

Roger Hochschild and Stephanie Hochschild

Kate Hoit and Julia Tivald

David Ignatius and Eve Ignatius

Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman

Irwin Jacobs and Sara Jacobs, US Representative

Anurag Jain

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the India

Pramila Jayapal, US Representative and Steven Williamson

Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Jo Ann Jenkins and Francis Jenkins

Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, India

Nikhil Kamath

Vrinda Kapoor

Vimal Kapur

Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. and Margaret P. Kelly

Maxwell Taylor Kennedy and Vicki S. Kennedy

Max Kennedy

Neeraj Khemlani and Heather Cabot Khemlani

Ro Khanna, US Representative and Ritu Khanna

Suresh Khator and Renu Khator

Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss

Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council and Zachary Stern

Amy Klobuchar, US Senator and John Bessler

Edward Knight and Amy Shepard Knight

Rohini Kosoglu and Ozkan Kosoglu

Arvind Krishna and Tarini Krishna

Raja Krishnamoorthi, US Representative and Priya Krishnamoorthi

Maria Teresa Kumar and Raj Udiaver Kumar

Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the India

Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications

Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator and Emily Landrieu

Dame Donna Langley DBE and Ramin Shamshiri

Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council and Christopher Laubacher

Ralph Lauren and Ricky Lauren

Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State and Ariel Ahart

Anand Mahindra

Joseph Manchin, US Senator and Gayle Manchin

Will Marshall and Robbie Schingler

Christina Mather and Patricia Moynihan

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, US Department of Homeland Security and Tanya Mayorkas

Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Emily Norris McCarthy

Doug McMillon and Shelley McMillon

Gregory Meeks, US Representative and Simone Meeks

Sanjay Mehrotra and Sangeeta Mehrotra

Robert Menendez, US Senator and Nadine Menendez

Michael Miebach

Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and David Miller

Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister

Jon Moeller and Lisa Sauer

John Morgan and Matt Morgan

Denis Mukwege and Madeleine Kaboyi

James Murdoch and Kathryn Murdoch

Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General and Alice Chen

Sam Myers and Vicki Myers

Satya Nadella and Anu Nadella

Shekar Narasimhan and Charu Narasimhan

Shantanu Narayen and Reni Narayen

Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Grace Nelson

Indra Nooyi and Raj Nooyi

Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, US Department of State and Drew Nuland

Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the US National Science Foundation

Maulik Pancholy and Ryan Corvaia

Deven Parekh and Monika Parekh

Tarini Parti and Preeti Parti

Milan Patel and Vinod Patel

Sameer Patel and Shannon Patel

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the US House of Representatives and Paul Pelosi

Charles E. Phillips and Karen C. Phillips

Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council and Sheila Jaya Kadagathur

Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai

John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy and Mae Podesta

Robert Pohlad and Rebecca Pohlad

Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and Patrick Windham

Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati and Whitney Whitis