Date, History, And Significance Of Muharram -- All You Need To Know

Muharram is the first month in the Hijri calendar that marks the beginning of the new year for the Muslim community. It is considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. The Muslim community believes Muharram to be a period of intense grief. During this period, the community mourns the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain. The first day of Muharram is observed as Al-Hijri and the 10th day is marked as Ashura. The mourning period starts from Al-Hijri and ends on the day of Ashura.

History

Muharram holds historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his son. Prophet Muhammad's grandson was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, after being tortured by the army of Yazid I. Therefore, the Shia community mourn his death by participating in the procession on the day of Ashura, wherein a few indulge in self-flagellation to recreate the suffering experienced by Imam Hussain. People also carry tazias, which are basically the miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain. Tazias are created using bamboo or wood and then decorated with colourful paper and fabrics.

Significance

The word Muharram stands for forbidden and sinful, which basically prohibits the community from participating in any kind of warfare. The period is extremely significant for the Muslim community as it is considered as the day of sorrow and remembrance of the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain. Sunni community mark the day by fasting during day hours on the ninth and 10th or the 10th and 11th day of the month. Muslims also attend special prayer meetings in mosques. Wearing black or green colour clothes is considered as part of the mourning.

Date

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, therefore, dates of Muharram will vary every year in the Gregorian calendar. This year Muharram started on the evening of July 19, and the ten-day mourning period will end on July 29.