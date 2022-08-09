Muharram 2022: Months In Islamic Calendar And Their Significance

Muharram is considered a time for reflection and penance

Muharram is considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. It is a time for reflection and penance. It is believed that the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, Imam Hussain, died in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram.

Let us go through the twelve months of the Islamic calendar:

1. Muharram: This is the first and one of the most sacred months of the Islamic year. The word “Muharram” means “forbidden.”

2. Safar: During this month, it is said that people used to leave their homes (makaan), and go on expeditions to seek some provisions.

3) Rabi ul-Awwal: It is a significant time for the Muslim community, as the month marks the birth of Prophet Mohammed and his journey from Mecca to Medina. Rabi ul-Awwal means the first spring.

4) Rabi ul-Akhir (The second spring): This month refers to the end of the springtime. This is also the same month when the battle of Furu took place.

5) Jamada Al-Awwal: The fifth month, of the Islamic calendar, means “the first of parched land.” It is believed that people must make donations during this month.

6) Jumada Al-Thani: It marks the end of parched land. This was the month when the First Caliph, Abu Bakar, passed away at the age of 63.

7) Rajab: In Arabic, the word “rajab” means “to honour or respect.” This is the second sacred month in the Islamic calendar.

8) Shaban: It is the month for worship. The 15th night of Shaban is considered the night of forgiveness and is marked as Shab-e-Baraat.

9) Ramadan: The holiest month of the Islamic calendar. People observe fasts (Roza) from dusk to dawn in Ramadan.

10) Shawwal: After month-long fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Special prayers are offered on Eid and people distribute sweets and gifts.

11) Dhul Al Qadah: This is the eleventh month of the Islamic calendar.

12) Dhul Hijjah: Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca takes place this month. Dhul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic calendar. Eid ul-Adha is celebrated at that time of the year.