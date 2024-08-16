Muhammad Yunus Dials PM Modi, Assures Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government is led by Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh has assured to protect and ensure security and safety of Hindus and all minorities living in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X today. PM Modi said the Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus dialled him and gave him the assurance.

In his Independence Day speech yesterday, PM Modi had said he hoped the situation in violence-hit Bangladesh would return to normal soon as 140 crore Indians were concerned over the safety of Hindus and minorities in the neighbouring country.

"Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi said in the post.

On Tuesday, Mr Yunus had reached out to Hindus in Bangladesh when he visited Dhakeshwari temple in the capital Dhaka. He promised to punish those who attacked minorities during the recent violence after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.

Many reports had come from across Bangladesh with visuals claiming attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Some reports showed temples being destroyed and men and women attacked by mobs. The Indian Cultural Centre was destroyed, and a number of institutions were vandalised, including the ISKCON temple.

Even Opposition leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's comments on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh found a non-partisan resonance. Mr Tharoor had said it was difficult for people in India to be indifferent when every symbol of the country's friendship with Bangladesh was attacked there.

"It's extremely tragic that what was hailed as a democratic, popular revolution has degenerated into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority... We in India must stand with the people of Bangladesh. But it's difficult for us to be indifferent when every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked," Mr Tharoor told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

A clash happened on Tuesday between Bangladesh army personnel and members of the minority Hindu community protesting with posters of their family members who had gone missing during the violence. The protesters were outside Jamuna State Guest House in Dhaka, where Mr Yunus is living now.

Ms Hasina, 76, who ruled Bangladesh with an iron hand for 15 years, resigned as the Prime Minister following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job-quota scheme but weeks later, morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservation in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.