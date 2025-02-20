BJP Questions Lokayukta Clean Chit To Siddaramaiah, Congress Hits Back

The Lokayukta's clean chit to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA land scam has triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP alleging that the state government handpicked the officers investigating the case and the Congress hitting back and saying that the issue was politically motivated.

The Lokayukta on Thursday submitted an 11,000-page closure report to the Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Bengaluru in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjunswamy and landowner J Devaraju. The allegation is that Siddaramaiah's wife was allotted 14 sites in Vijayanagar Layout, an upmarket area in Mysuru, as compensation for the use of 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village near the city. An anti-corruption activist had complained that this had caused a loss of Rs 45 crore to the state.

Siddaramaiah has maintained that there was no wrongdoing in the transactions, asserting that the plots were gifted to his wife by her brother.

Writing to one of the complainants, the Lokayukta had said on Wednesday that there was not enough evidence to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah and the charges seemed civil in nature and not "suitable for criminal charges".

The BJP has said it has faith in the Lokayukta but insisted that the investigation was not conducted properly.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We have full confidence in the Lokayukta, whereas the police officers who have investigated have been transferred, appointed, given postings by the same Siddaramaiah. We cannot expect a fair inquiry and this is an eyewash. If Siddaramaiah wants to come clean, he should hand over the case to the CBI, otherwise a high court-monitored investigation should be done."

The Congress, however, hit out at the BJP and accused it of being okay with Lokayukta orders or rulings as long as they were in its favour.

"I had said in the beginning itself, when BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) did their padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, that it (allegation) is politically motivated. His (Siddaramaiah) signature was not there, he had nothing to do with it. His family had lost the property and had asked for a claim, everyone does that whether it is me or you, and he was given (alternative sites). There was no demand for allotment in a specific place," Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"There should be evidence to file any case, but in this case there was no evidence. Lokayukta have done their duty, if they (complainants) have any objections, let them fight (legally)... Lokayukta is not just the police, it is an independent body, the Chief Minister has no control over it. If any official has to be appointed to the body, it is only after taking the approval of the Lokayukta," he added.

