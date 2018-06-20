MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Seeks Arms Licence, Alleges Threat To Security According to official sources, Sakshi Dhoni applied for a revolver on the ground that she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi. She has expressed a threat to her security.

Share EMAIL PRINT MS Dhonis wife Sakshi has expressed a threat to her security. (File) Ranchi: Highlights Sakshi Dhoni says she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi MS Dhoni already has an arm licence in his name MS Dhoni last year shifted to his farmhouse at Daladali of Ranchi



According to official sources, Ms Sakshi applied for a revolver on the ground that she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi. She has expressed a threat to her security.



"I have to move alone for work and I feel a security threat," an official quoted her application as saying.



MS Dhoni already has an arm licence in his name.



MS Dhoni last year shifted to his farmhouse at Daladali of Ranchi. Earlier he lived at the Harmu Housing Colony.



Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni'a wife Sakshi Dhoni has sought an arms licence from the Ranchi district administration.According to official sources, Ms Sakshi applied for a revolver on the ground that she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi. She has expressed a threat to her security."I have to move alone for work and I feel a security threat," an official quoted her application as saying. MS Dhoni already has an arm licence in his name.MS Dhoni last year shifted to his farmhouse at Daladali of Ranchi. Earlier he lived at the Harmu Housing Colony. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter