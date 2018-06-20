MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Seeks Arms Licence, Alleges Threat To Security

According to official sources, Sakshi Dhoni applied for a revolver on the ground that she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi. She has expressed a threat to her security.

Ranchi: 

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni'a wife Sakshi Dhoni has sought an arms licence from the Ranchi district administration.

According to official sources, Ms Sakshi applied for a revolver on the ground that she lives most of the time alone in Ranchi. She has expressed a threat to her security.

"I have to move alone for work and I feel a security threat," an official quoted her application as saying.

MS Dhoni already has an arm licence in his name.

MS Dhoni last year shifted to his farmhouse at Daladali of Ranchi. Earlier he lived at the Harmu Housing Colony. 

