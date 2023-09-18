5% Medical Seats For Students Of State-Run Schools: Shivraj Chouhan

Children from poor backgrounds must also get a chance to move ahead, Shivraj Chouhan said (File)

Madhya Pradesh will keep 5 per cent seats in medical studies for students of government schools starting this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Ever since admissions to medical colleges started through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), students of government schools were not able to become doctors, he said.

"For the first time in the country, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken a decision to be implemented from this year under which five per cent reservation will be given to students from government schools in medical studies. Only government school students will be admitted on these seats," he said.

"Students of private schools used to clear NEET till now. But two lists will be prepared from now - one for government school students and the other for those from private schools," he added.

