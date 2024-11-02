MP Denied Clearance To Go Abroad For Political Event, Alleges CPM

The Parliamentarian's Forum Against Fascism is scheduled in Venezuela for November 4-5. (File)

The CPI(M) on Saturday slammed the government, claiming it did not grant political clearance to party MP V Sivadasan to participate in a parliamentary forum in Venezuela and called it an attempt to stifle the voices of those who did not conform with the ruling party's views.

Terming the denial of permission "political discrimination", the CPI(M) said this should be a matter of concern for all opposition parties and their MPs.

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the central government's decision denying political clearance to Dr V Sivadasan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), to attend the Parliamentarian's Forum Against Fascism, being held in Caracas, Venezuela," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"This is an attempt to stifle any voice that does not conform with the ruling party's views," it said.

The statement said the CPI(M) received an invitation from the National Assembly of Venezuela to nominate its Parliament members for the forum.

The party nominated V Sivadasan to participate in the forum, where parliamentarians from many countries are going to be present.

"It is highly deplorable that in spite of getting the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) clearance, the Ministry of External Affairs denied political clearance to Sivadasan, thus infringing his rights as a Member of Parliament," the CPI(M) said.

MPs are required to obtain prior permission of the Centre for accepting any foreign hospitality during their private visits abroad or visits abroad in their personal capacity under the FCRA.

The CPI(M) further said, "The government is following a policy of political discrimination, where differing voices are prevented from expressing their views. This should be a matter of concern for all opposition parties and their members of Parliament." The forum is scheduled for November 4-5.

