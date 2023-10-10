MP Abused In Lok Sabha: BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Fails To Appear Before Panel

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Tuesday gave a scheduled appearance befote the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha a miss. The Delhi MP was asked to appear before the parliamentary panel in connection with his tirade against fellow Lok Sabha member from the BSP, Danish Ali.

"BJP leader (Ramesh) Bidhuri wrote to the Parliamentary committee, informing the panel that he would be unavailable today. He had been asked to appear before the panel in connection with his remarks against Danish Ali. The committee will now decide the next date of hearing in the case," a source said.

Bidhuri is currently on a visit to Rajasthan.

His diatribe against the BSP MP in the Lok Sabha in the recent Special Session, while the Lower House was holding a debate on the country's successful lunar landing mission -- Chandrayaan-3 -- drew flak from Opposition leaders, with some calling for him to be suspended as an MP and expelled from the BJP.

The BJP, too, had issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda, asking him to explain his use of "unparliamentary language" against Danish Ali.

Fellow Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, while not condoning Bidhuri remarks claimed that the BSP leader should be seen as an accused and not a victim in the matter, as the BJP MP's attack was a fallout of his "running commentary" on Prime Minister Narenddra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top party leaders.

