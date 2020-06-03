Moving To One Nation, One Market: Prakash Javadekar On Agricultural Reforms' Meet

Prakash Javadekar said farmers have wanted these reforms for a long time (File)

A tweak to the Essential Commodities Act, dubbed "historic" by the government, was approved by the Union Cabinet today. The law once passed, will do away with the regulatory environment for a huge section of products, enabling farmers to get adequate prices.

Besides, an ordinance to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agriculture produce was also approved, which will allow farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters.

"We are all moving towards One Nation, One Market," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting, the government said, made "landmark decisions to benefit farmers and transform the agriculture sector".



"Anaj (vegetables), oil, onion, potato have been removed from under the Essential Commodities Act. Now farmers can store their produce sell to whoever they want. When there is a natural calamity, war, price rise, only then the Act may be invoked," Mr Javadekar said.

"Farmers have wanted this for a long time. We are doing it. Farmers now have been freed from APMC. They now have the freedom to sell at the highest price available or offered," he added.