Move Here, Says Telangana To Kerala Tycoon, Sends Him Private Plane

Kitex Garments is one of Kerala's largest private employers.

Kitex Garments, which recently announced scrapping of Rs 3,500-crore project in Kerala alleging harassment by the state government, is now being courted by Telangana -- so much so that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's administration today reportedly sent the company's chief a special private aircraft to fly to Hyderabad.

Leaving for the Telangana capital today, Sabu Jacob, the Chairman and Managing Director of reportedly the world's second-largest children's apparel maker, spoke out sharply against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's regime saying he was not opting out of his home state Kerala but was being kicked out.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has tweeted that the company would make initial investment of Rs 1000 crore in Warangal.

Delighted to announce the entry of KITEX group, world's 2nd largest manufacturer of kids apparel into Telangana with an initial investment of ₹1,000 Cr



They've chosen KMTP, Warangal for their factories



My gratitude to Mr. Sabu M. Jacob, MD of KITEX group on a quick decision ???? pic.twitter.com/CgMf67DpxN — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 9, 2021

Nine other states had called him for the project, Mr Jacob said, but even after announcing the cancellation of his Kerala plan, no state minister or official had bothered to call him.

The businessman lashed out at the state administration saying Kerala wasn't changing with the times and technology. A serious rethink was required for the sake of the state's future, he said.

"I never thought in my life that I would leave Kerala. But for how long can one put up with this kind of treatment and humiliation. I tried, but could not any longer," Mr Jacob said.

"For 53 years I have worked here as an industrialist and created a revolution with 16,000-20,000 people. They put their lives at stake and do business. It is necessary to think over this."

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev, however, said the government is still open to talks with investors.

Kitex is one of Kerala's largest private sector employers, with 15,000 people on its payroll at its garment unit in Ernakulam. Its apolitical wing Twenty20 has been contesting and winning local body elections in Ernakulam since 2015. In the past six months, there have been 11 raids by multiple agencies on Kitex.

Mr Rajeev said there was nothing political about the raids. They were based on complaints and Kitex ought to have approached the state government instead of criticising it on social media to tarnish it, according to him.

The proposed new Rs 3,500-crore project would have potentially employed 30,000 people, apart from developing 600 small-scale ventures in the sector, the company claims.