'Mother's Last Memory': Pune Man Asks Thief To Return Scooter, Offers A New One

Abhay Chaugule's appeal to thief

A man from Pune made an emotional appeal on social media after his scooter, the last memory of his late mother, was stolen. Abhay Chaugule, in his post on Instagram, said his black Activa was stolen on Dussehra from Pune's Kothrud area, near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After conducting a thorough search around the vicinity, he filed a police complaint, but the scooter is yet to be recovered.

Mr Chaugule added that the scooter, bought by his mother before she died, held immense sentimental value for him. According to media reports, his mother died three months ago after a long battle with cancer. So, for him, the vehicle is more than just a mode of transportation — it's one of his last connections with his mother. Mr Chaugule also lost his father two years ago to COVID-19.

On social media, Mr Chaugule shared his story in Marathi. “My black Activa MH14BZ6036 was stolen on Dussehra, it's my mother's last memory. Please help me find it,” read the first part of the post. Along with it, he also gave his phone number and Instagram ID.

He captioned the post, “Plz help me find My BLACK ACTIVA MH14BZ6036.

It was stollen from Kothrud on Dassara Night. Plz, contact me on 9766617464. or DM on this id @abhayanjuu.” He even used the hashtags, ‘activa' and ‘blackactivamissing.'



Check his post here:

The post has resonated with many people, who expressed their support.

“The thief isn't going to return the vehicle, and the police aren't going to put in any effort. It's been 2 years since my vehicle was stolen, but the police haven't been able to find it,” wrote a person.

“Find that thief and put him in jail, they don't care about your last memory or if it was a gift, they are just there to ruin people's lives and rob them of their memories. He knows that he can't steal from a showroom so he stole it from a person,” read another comment.

One optimistic user wrote, “My vehicle was also stolen in February, and the police found it. Yours will also be found.”

In the second part of his post, Mr Chaugule made a direct appeal to the person responsible for the theft. He said it was his humble request to the "thief who stole my Activa, my mother bought this after a lot of hard work. It's her last memory, please return it."

Abhay Chaugule also promised that he would buy the person a new two-wheeler if they returned his mother's scooter.