'Mothers-In-Law Should Take The Lead To Protect The Girl Child': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi was in Rajasthan to announce the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme' and launch the National Nutrition Mission, aimed primarily at fighting malnutrition and low birth weight. More than 10 crore people in 315 districts are expected to benefit from the nutrition programme.
"Mistakes committed by generations against the girl child have resulted in a kind of imbalance in society and this needs to be corrected by new generations," Mr Modi said, while encouraging people to treat the girl child equally and give them more opportunities.
Mr Modi said the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme was launched two years ago in Haryana when the situation was alarming but now significant improvement has happened under the programme.
Comments
Rajasthan has taken a giant stride towards closing the gender gap over the last six years, and once infamous for female infanticide, Jhunjhunu has become the first district to win the award for changing its skewed sex ratio under initiative.