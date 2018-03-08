"Mothers-In-Law Should Take The Lead To Protect The Girl Child": Prime Minister Narendra Modi On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says mothers-in-law should make it their mission to protect the girl child

Share EMAIL PRINT Mothers-in-law should take the lead in protecting the girl child says Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan: On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is a "matter of deep shame and painful" that requests have to be made for protecting the girl child and "mothers-in law should take the lead" to create a mass movement for the daughters' well-being.



Prime Minister Modi was in Rajasthan to announce the expansion of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme' and launch the National Nutrition Mission, aimed primarily at fighting malnutrition and low birth weight. More than 10 crore people in 315 districts are expected to benefit from the nutrition programme.



"Mistakes committed by generations against the girl child have resulted in a kind of imbalance in society and this needs to be corrected by new generations," Mr Modi said, while encouraging people to treat the girl child equally and give them more opportunities.



Mr Modi said the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme was launched two years ago in Haryana when the situation was alarming but now significant improvement has happened under the programme.



While giving away the awards to Collectors of various districts for their performance under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme, Mr Modi said, "From classroom to sports, they shine everywhere... today, let us pledge to create an atmosphere of equality for the girl child... there is no question of any discrimination based on gender".



Rajasthan has taken a giant stride towards closing the gender gap over the last six years, and once infamous for female infanticide, Jhunjhunu has become the first district to win the award for changing its skewed sex ratio under initiative.



