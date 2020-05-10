'Miss You With Every Breath': Sushma Swaraj's Daughter On Mother's Day

In the picture, the young Bansuri can be seen smiling as her mother hugs her from behind.

Sharing a throwback picture on Mother's Day, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, said she missed her "Ma" with "every breath."

It was Ms Bansuri's first Mother's Day without Sushma Swaraj, who died last year.

In the picture, the young Ms Bansuri can be seen smiling as her mother hugs her from behind. Ms Bansuri tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma."

Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma. pic.twitter.com/mARjqC07mq — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) May 10, 2020

Ms Swaraj died at 67 in August last year. She was a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and her sudden death had shocked everyone then.

Ms Swaraj was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi and was a seven-time Member of Parliament. At 25, she was the youngest cabinet minister when she joined the Haryana government in 1977. She had a huge fan following on Twitter.

