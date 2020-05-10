"Miss You With Every Breath": Sushma Swaraj's Daughter On Mother's Day

Sushma Swaraj died at 67 in August last year. She was a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and her sudden death had shocked everyone then.

Sharing a throwback picture on Mother's Day, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, said she missed her "Ma" with "every breath."

It was Ms Bansuri's first Mother's Day without Sushma Swaraj, who died last year.

In the picture, the young Ms Bansuri can be seen smiling as her mother hugs her from behind. Ms Bansuri tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma."

Ms Swaraj was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi and was a seven-time Member of Parliament. At 25, she was the youngest cabinet minister when she joined the Haryana government in 1977. She had a huge fan following on Twitter.

Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 10 this year. It is believed that Mother's Day celebration first begun in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be celebrated in honour of her mother. Now, people across the globe take this day as an opportunity to express their love and gratitude towards their mother.

