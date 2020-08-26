What Mother Teresa Told Priyanka Gandhi Vadra After Her Father's Death

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary

Mother Teresa's birth anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled what Mother Teresa told her when she visited the family after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991. The Congress leader, in a tweet, shared pictures of her working with the Sisters of the Missionaries of Charity.

"Shortly after my father was killed, Mother Teresa came to see us. I had fever. She sat by my bedside, held my hand and said 'Come and work with me'," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on the microblogging site.

"I did so for many years, and owe her a great debt of gratitude for the abiding friendship of all the MC (Missionaries of Charity) sisters who continue to show me the path of selfless service and love," she tweeted.

Shortly after my father was killed #MotherTeresa came to see us. I had fever. She sat by my bedside, held my hand and said ‘Come and work with me'. I did so for many years, and owe her a great debt of gratitude for the abiding friendship of all the MC sisters..1/2 pic.twitter.com/sEk3mK2oqb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 26, 2020

.. who continue to show me the path of selfless service and love.



2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 26, 2020

Special prayers were held at the Mother House in Kolkata, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, on the 110th birth anniversary of St Teresa of Calcutta. Entry of visitors was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 in Skopje, presently the capital of North Macedonia, to a family of Albanians. She left home at a young age and came to India in 1929 with the Loreto nuns. She left the congregation in the late 1940s and started the Missionaries of Charity to work among the poor.

Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997 in the city, which she had made her home. She was canonized on September 4, 2016 by Pope Francis at the Vatican.