'Sex CD Morphed To Taint Chhattisgarh Minister': CBI

The purported "sex CD" of Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat was allegedly made by superimposing his face on a porn clip on the orders of his then party colleague Kailash Murarka last year, the CBI has claimed in its chargesheet.

In its chargesheet filed in a Raipur court on Monday, the agency has claimed that it was established through forensic analysis that sexual acts depicted in the porn clip were morphed to taint Rajesh Munat.

The agency has alleged that Kailash Murarka, now absconding, had paid two other accused -- Vinay Pandya and Rinku Khanuja -- Rs 75 lakh to get the CD morphed in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.

Kailash Murarka has been sacked by the party after his name surfaced in the CBI charge heet as the master mind of the case.

Pandya and Khanuja used services of a person in Mumbai to get the work done for which nearly Rs one lakh was paid to him, they said.

The clip was given to journalist Vinod Verma at his residence in Ghaziabad by Murarka, the agency has alleged.

It has alleged that Verma and Murarka also went to meet Chhattisgarh Congress Chief Bhupesh Bhagel and his associate at a hotel in Delhi. The agency has claimed that Pandya and Murarka are absconding while one of the accused Rinky Khanuja, a local businessman, committed suicide while the probe was on, they said.

Baghel was sent to judicial remand for 14 days in connection with the case by the special court on Monday after refused to take bail or engage any lawyer.

He said he was being falsely implicated in the case and announced to sit on 'satyagrah' (a form of agitation) in the jail to protest against the BJP government.

The CBI filed the charge sheet against Baghel, Kailash Murarka, Vijay Pandya, Vinod Verma, Vijay Bhatia and Rinku Khanuja who died.

All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 67A of the IT Act (whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act).

Talking to reporters, Baghel had said he had shown black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent tour to the state. Therefore, the charge sheet was submitted in a hurry by the investigative agency under pressure from the BJP government.

Baghel said he was innocent and would protest against the government from the jail.