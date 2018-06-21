12 Dead, 8 Injured After Jeep Gets Crushed By Tractor In Madhya Pradesh Just as the jeep took a turn in Morena's Gajrampur village, a sand-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the jeep.

The authorities had a tough time pulling the bodies out of the mangled jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Morena, Madhya Pradesh: Twelve people have died and eight have been injured after a tractor-trolley rammed a jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Morena early this morning. The accident took place at around 5.30 this morning in Morena, 456 km from capital Bhopal.



Twenty members of a family were travelling in the jeep from Gwalior to Morena to attend the last rites of their relative. Just as the jeep took a turn in Morena's Gajrampur village, a sand-laden tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the jeep. So strong was the impact of the collision that the jeep was crushed and flipped upside down on the road. Police said ten of the people in the jeep died on the spot.



Passers-by who saw the accident called up the police control room and informed the police. The police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital in Morena. Two of the injured people died later.



The authorities had a tough time pulling the bodies out of the mangled jeep.



The injured are now being treated at three different hospitals in Morena.



Police are trying to get the details of the tractor-trolley and trace the driver.





