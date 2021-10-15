More Prayers This Dasara In Karnataka As Fuel Prices Rise Again

Petrol and diesel prices rose across the country today as well. (Representational)

People across Karnataka celebrated Dasara (an official state festival) but for many, it was a subdued celebration this year owing to a continuous rise in fuel prices.

Part of the Dasara festival in the Ayudha Puja in which people worship items that help them earn a living. On this day, vehicles are cleaned and decorated and most cab drivers conduct prayers for their source of income. But with diesel prices touching nearly Rs 100 per litre this year, the prayers might have been extra fervent.

Petrol and diesel prices rose across the country today, on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, as well, following a surge in global crude oil rates.

Taxi driver Kumaraswamy, 51, has been in the cab business for nine years and he says it has never been this hard. The diesel he needs to run his taxi he bought in 2017 costs almost Rs 100 a litre now.

"Diesel now costs Rs 98.98 a litre in Bengaluru. If we charge more, people won't hire us. They won't listen if we tell them the diesel price is up. We have to pay the vehicle loan, the EMI is there. So it is a problem," he said.

Petrol is up by 24 per cent and diesel by 29 per cent in Karnataka since the last Dasara.

"Earlier, I could earn Rs 28,000-30,000 a month," Mr Kumaraswamy said. "Now it is difficult to earn even Rs 5,000-6,000. Because customers are not coming if we tell them the rates because of the hike in diesel costs."

A commuter in Bengaluru said, "It is really burning the pockets. The government should take some action and they have to reduce the prices. Otherwise it is a problem for everybody."

A woman, who had come to a petrol pump in Bengaluru, said, "The government should consider reducing it because it is becoming very difficult to commute. Prices of vegetables are up - it is having a domino effect."

The constant hike in petrol and diesel prices since last month has sent retail pump prices to their highest-ever level across the country. The hardest hit have been those whose income depends directly on fuel prices. Even amid the festival season, many are worried what tomorrow will bring.