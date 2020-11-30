Centre Calls Farmers For Talks Tomorrow, Cites Cold, Covid: 10 Points

"On November 13, we had decided we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest," Union minister Narendra Tomar said. "It is cold and there is coronavirus. Hence we invite them kisan union heads to Vigyan Bhawan on December 1 at 3 pm. We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion," he added.

One of the protesters died last night after suffering a heart attack -- the second since the farmers' march to Delhi started last week. Farmer Gajjan Singh from a Khattra, a village in Ludhiana district of Punjab, died at Tikri border, where a large number of protesters have assembled. His health had deteriorated due to the extreme cold. This has been the coldest November in 71 years.

Delhi Police tweeted this evening to say the Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Tikri border, too, is closed for traffic movement. Traffic have been diverted in both areas. There is no blockade at Ghazipur, the border with Uttar Pradesh, and protests are on at the area. The farmers stationed at Delhi's Burari ground conducted a "Rosh march" sloganeering against the government and the farm laws.

All khaps of Haryana have unanimously decided to support the farmers' protest. Khaps will gather tomorrow and proceed towards Delhi. "We request the Centre to re-consider farm Laws. Everyone has a right to express themselves," Sombir Sangwan, Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke in defense of the farm laws again. "I know that decades of falsehood do put apprehensions in the minds of farmers... I want to say this from the bank of Mother Ganga - we are not working with the intention of deceiving. Our intentions are as holy as the water of river Ganga," he said at a programme in Varanasi.

The protesters - who have braved water cannons, tear gas and police barricades in the last few days - have threatened to block the roads to Delhi from five entry points: Sonipat, Rohtak, Jaipur, Ghaziabad-Hapur, and Mathura. The protest, which has been planned for over two months, has the support of 500 farmers' organisations. Farm union leaders claim some 3 lakh farmers are participating in the protest march.

The Delhi Police have filed a case on the clash at the Singhu border in Delhi, including rioting and damage to government property. The case was filed at the Alipur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including obstruction to public servants from performing their duty.

On November 27, farmers who were holding a demonstration at the Singhu border, tried to enter Delhi, breaking barricades. They had allegedly thrown stones at the police and had damaged government property. The police used tear gas and force to control the crowd. In the clash, four policemen were hurt. A sub-inspector, Yogendra Singh, was also attacked with a sword.

Last night, Mr Shah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Mr Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda's Delhi house to discuss the situation, sources said. Mr Shah said on Saturday that the government was ready to deliberate on "every problem and demand" but the protest will have to be shifted to a designated venue if the farmers wanted to hold early discussions. The talks are scheduled for December 3.