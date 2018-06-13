More Concerned About State's Fitness: HD Kumaraswamy On PM's Challenge

PM Modi, who had been tagged by cricket skipper Virat Kohli, had this morning tweeted his workout video and passed on the #FitnessChallenge to Mr Kumaraswamy and two others.
Mr Kumaraswamy's reply came soon after. "Yoga and treadmill are part of my daily workout regime," he said, asserting that he was "more concerned about the development fitness of my state."
Dear @narendramodi ji- CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018
I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health
I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.
Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.
Mr Kumaraswamy was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 24, after PM Modi's BJP, which failed to win an outright majority, couldn't get the numbers to pass a floor test.
For days after being sworn in along with a deputy, G Parameswara of the Congress, the Chief Minister didn't have a cabinet because of a fierce tussle within the Congress for meaty portfolios.
CommentsEarlier this month, after Mr Kumaraswamy met with the Prime Minister, he told reporters that PM Modi gave him advice based on his experience. The advice was reportedly to assign portfolios at the soonest and not take any burden.
The #FitnessChallenge was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on May 22. He threw a challenge at Virat Kohli, who in turn tagged PM Modi.