Local Economy Boost, Happy Tourists: 5 Facts About New Goa Airport

BJP's Goa in-charge CT Ravi said he is not sure if the airport would be named after Mr Parrikar. However, he said the BJP would be glad if the airport is named after the late union minister. "We will feel nice if the airport is named after (Manohar) Parrikar," Mr Ravi told NDTV.

The airport at Mopa in north Goa, being built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, will be the second facility in the state in addition to the existing airport at Dabolim.

The airport will have the capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers a year in the first phase and it will go up to one crore passengers a year after the entire project is complete.

Dabolim airport has a capacity to handle 85 lakh passengers a year, but it does not have a facility for cargo transportation, which the new airport will have.