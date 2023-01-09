Months Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Meghalaya Chief Minister Opposes Civil Code

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today announced that he will not support the Uniform Civil Code. Mr Sangma's statement comes just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Talking to media, Mr Sangma today said, "As a political party, we are very clear that UCC is something that cannot be accepted by NPP".

"The law should not affect the culture and the way of life of the people of Meghalaya. There may be certain areas where the central government wants certain things to be done, but those are things we are not aware of," the Chief Minister added.

The BJP had in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto also promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

Last month, chaos ensued in the Rajya Sabha Rajasthan MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduced The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha as a Private Member Bill amid fervent opposition. The Code seeks to do away with religion based personal laws.

Conrad Sangma said, “UCC would also define how would the property be transferred to the children. So if the UCC says that it has to go to the eldest son like it is done in that other parts of the country, it would not go with the culture of the state where we give it to the youngest daughter in many tribes.”

"If the whole concept of UCC could change the cultural practices of the state of Meghalaya, then obviously that's something that we as a state, as a party cannot accept it,” he added.