Month After Joining Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tweets For First Time

More than a month after joining Twitter, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted for the first time on Tuesday evening, invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his message of non-violence. "In the simple dignity of Sabarmati, the truth lives on," read her first tweet, which amassed nearly 10,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets.

Her next tweet, posted in quick succession, was a photo of Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram along with a quote of the Father of the Nation. "I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent," she wrote.

The second tweet too received an overwhelming response with 8,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Priyanka Gandhi, when she joined Twitter on February 11, had amassed one lakh followers in just 10 hours. She currently has over two lakh followers on the social media platform.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, follows seven Congress leaders on Twitter, including her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The tweets come hours after Priyanka Gandhi addressed her first rally as a Congress leader. Addressing an audience in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat, she had appealed: "Your vote is your weapon. Make the right decision, ask the right questions."

Priyanka Gandhi's first-ever political rally outside the Gandhi family constituencies in Uttar Pradesh followed her debut in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting earlier today. After years of campaigning in her brother Rahul Gandhi's Amethi and mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli in UP, this was her first election outing.