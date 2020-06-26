Monsoon Has Covered All Of India Nearly 2 Weeks Ahead Of Schedule: IMD

Monsoon news: Heavy rain flooded several areas in Assam

Monsoon has covered the entire country today, two weeks earlier than the scheduled date, the India Meteorological Department said. It has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab this morning. Gusty winds and rain lashed isolated places in Delhi and some districts in Rajasthan.

The monsoon usually hits Kerala on June 1 and it takes about 45 days to reach Sriganganagar in western Rajasthan, its last outpost in country. "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab and thus it has covered the entire country today," IMD officials told news agency PTI.

The monsoon advanced ahead of time due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved west-northwestwards and another cyclonic circulation over central India. The two events created favourable conditions for the monsoon, the weather office said.

Weather today: Monsoon has been active over large parts of India, said the IMD

Monsoon reached Delhi two days earlier than usual on Thursday, but "rainfall activity is likely to remain weak over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next three days," Sathi Devi, head of National Weather Forecasting Centre told news agency PTI.

Over 80 people were killed in Bihar and at least 24 in Uttar Pradesh after being struck by lightning during thunderstorms on Thursday.

In Odisha, monsoon has been active and the state has received 26 per cent higher rainfall than the normal at this time of the year. The state has received 208 mm rainfall between June 1 and 25. "Koraput district has received the highest rainfall followed by Angul, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur districts. 25 districts have received normal rainfall whereas five coastal were deficient...," HR Biswas state IMD Director said.

The northeastern states have been getting heaving rain. In Assam the flood situation is grim and water levels of the Brahmaputra river has risen in Guwahati. Nine districts in the state are badly hit; Dhemaji is the worst-affected. Nearly 19 lakh people have been affected by floods and 11,468 people have been moved to relief camps.

The early arrival of monsoon was last recorded in 2013, when the entire country was covered by June 16. This had also coincided with the deadly Uttarakhand flash floods. "After 2013, monsoon has covered the country so rapidly this year," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.