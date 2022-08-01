Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opossition To Raise Discussion On Price Rise

The Parliament was adjouned till Monday on July 29.

A discussion has been listed in both Houses of the Parliament today on the issue of price rise, nearly two weeks since the commencement of the Monsoon Session.

Lok Sabha has listed the discussion on the issue on Monday under rule 193 while it will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 176.

The notice for discussion on the same was given by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut and Congress MP Manish Tewari in the Lower House (Lok Sabha).

The notice in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) was served by NCP MP Fauzia Khan.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Monsoon Session:

Aug 01, 2022 10:48 (IST) Opposition To Push For Discussion On Agnipath



The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament this week after the debate on price rise is taken up in both the Houses, according to sources.



A discussion on price rise has been listed in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.



Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked widespread violence across the country, they have varied stands on the subject.



With barely 10 working days remaining before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12, it is unlikely that the parties would be abe to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House.



"We will definitely raise the issue in Parliament, however there is very little time to force a discussion on it as the session is ending on August 12 and in between there is a weekend, the vice presidential election as well as the farewell for (outgoing vice president) Venkaiah Naidu," said an opposition leader.

Aug 01, 2022 10:38 (IST) Trinamool Seeks Debate On Crimes Against Women



The Trinamool Congress has sought a debate in both Houses of Parliament on Monday on the issue of crimes against women, as it targeted the government after a BJP MLA in Gujarat was accused of rape.

TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor had submitted notices for a discussion on the "need for prevention of crimes against women" in light of "latest reported incidents".



The sources said the TMC MPs moved the notices after Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.



TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted the prime minister over the issue and tweeted, "Lady raped & confined by BJP Guj Minister Arjunsinh for 5 yrs. Expecting Hon'ble @ombirlakota to hand mic to Oppn as SOON as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji to Maafi Maango. Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade."

Aug 01, 2022 10:32 (IST) Shiv Sena MP Priyankla Chaturvedi Gives Suspension Notice



Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to discuss the issue of "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas".



"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on August 1, 2022," wrote Chaturvedi to Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.



Aug 01, 2022 10:23 (IST)

"They (BJP) want an 'Opposition-mukt' Parliament. We'll raise the issues of inflation and Gujarat hooch tragedy in the Parliament. BJP's 'Operation Keechad' in Jharkhand will also be raised": Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/eh2ZuFbLqZ - NDTV (@ndtv) August 1, 2022