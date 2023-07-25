Monsoon Session Live Updates: Logjam Likely To Persist Over Manipur, Suspension Of AAP's Sanjay Singh

After both Houses were adjourned on Monday, amid persistent uproar by Opposition members demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a detailed statement on the Manipur situation, similar scenes are likely as the Parliament reconvenes on the 4th day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, on Tuesday.

Significantly, the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session.

Here are the Live Updates on Day 4 of the Monsoon Session:

Jul 25, 2023 10:21 (IST) #WATCH | Delhi: LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the opposition meeting says, "I am going for the meeting and will all take a decision (regarding the Manipur)." #MonsoonSessionpic.twitter.com/rodvtNoDFt - ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

