Monsoon Session Live Updates: Logjam Likely To Persist Over Manipur, Suspension Of AAP's Sanjay Singh

Monsoon Session live updates: INDIA Alliance is meeting at the office of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session.

Monsoon Session Live Updates: Logjam Likely To Persist Over Manipur, Suspension Of AAP's Sanjay Singh

After both Houses were adjourned on Monday, amid persistent uproar by Opposition members demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a detailed statement on the Manipur situation, similar scenes are likely as the Parliament reconvenes on the 4th day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, on Tuesday.

Significantly, the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet at the office of Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a floor management strategy before the Upper House goes into session.

Here are the Live Updates on Day 4 of the Monsoon Session:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jul 25, 2023 10:21 (IST)
Jul 25, 2023 10:21 (IST)
After both Houses were adjourned on Monday, amid persistent uproar by Opposition members demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a detailed statement on the Manipur situation, similar scenes are likely as the Parliament reconvenes on the 4th day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, on Tuesday.
Jul 25, 2023 10:20 (IST)
For all the updates on Day 3 of monsoon session, click here

Featured Video Of The Day

The Road To Peace In Manipur
.