Monsoon Session Live Update: AAP MP Gives Zero Hour Notice

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the imposition of 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on 'Sarais' around Shri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) Amritsar and demanded a discussion on it.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu, the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the motion for suspension of business listed for August 3, 2022."

